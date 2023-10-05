How high is too high for bond yields? These are Société Générale’s best-estimate ranges for US 10-year yields in various scenarios. No recession: US 10y yields ranging between 4-5%, S&P 500 = 4,050-4,750. Mild recession (SG 2024e base case): US 10y yields ranging between 3-3.5%, S&P 500 = 3,800.

