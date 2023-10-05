How high is too high for bond yields? These are Société Générale’s best-estimate ranges for US 10-year yields in various scenarios. No recession: US 10y yields ranging between 4-5%, S&P 500 = 4,050-4,750. Mild recession (SG 2024e base case): US 10y yields ranging between 3-3.5%, S&P 500 = 3,800.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US equities are extremely sensitive to bond yield moves – SocGen - October 5, 2023
- With Social Security trust funds ‘rapidly heading to zero,’ some ask whether the money should be invested in equities - October 5, 2023
- Rescuing the bond market demands an equities crash, says Barclays - October 5, 2023