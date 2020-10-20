US equities falls ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s stimulus deadline

US equities declined yesterday as traders remained concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the United States and the looming deadline for stimulus. The S&P 500 declined by 1.6% while …
