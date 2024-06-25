US equity indexes ended mixed Tuesday as investors weighed remarks by Federal Reserve officials and the latest economic data. * The US consumer confidence index fell to 100.4 this month from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US Equities Markets End Mixed Tuesday as Investors Weigh Fed Comments - June 25, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Nudge Higher Tuesday Trading - June 25, 2024
- European Equities Close Lower in Tuesday Trading; EC Accuses Microsoft of Breaking Antitrust Laws - June 25, 2024