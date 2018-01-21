Dubai: Equities may see a short-term hiccup due to the US government shutdown, but analysts are not worried about the medium to long-term prospects in the world’s biggest market due to a strong economic backdrop. According to reports, funding for federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US equities may see short-term hiccup after shutdown - January 21, 2018
- Indian equities hit new highs on Q3 earnings, GST rate cut - January 21, 2018
- Indian equities at new highs on upbeat Q3 results, GST rate cut - January 21, 2018