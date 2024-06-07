US equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) opened lower Friday morning after the May jobs report revealed 272,000 nonfarm jobs were added to the US economy. The reading was hotter than Wall Street expected, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US equities open lower on May jobs report - June 7, 2024
- Equities will continue to rally through year-end 2024, but at a slower pace – MS - June 7, 2024
- INR Settles Higher Amid Firm Trend In Equities And RBI Policy - June 7, 2024