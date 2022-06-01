US equities rally fades as crude oil gains momentum

US equities declined on Tuesday as investors reacted to the new European sanctions on Russia and the likelihood of higher inflation. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices declined by over 300 points.
