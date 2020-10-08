US equities recover on renewed stimulus hopes

Wall Street bounced back on Wednesday amid renewed optimism over further stimulus. After President Donald Trump surprisingly cancelled negotiations with Democrats on their $2.4 trillion stimulus bill …
