US equities surge on the opening with new record highs noted

DJI +1.0% 26,054.15 Nasdaq +0.9% 7325.14 S&P 500 +0.75% 2807.31 Record highs again for the Dow and Nasdaq as the madness continues. USDJPY up to 110.83 but greenback elsewhere still making its mind up. USDCAD down to 1.2420 after earlier 1.2453 highs.
