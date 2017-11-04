US funds favour bonds over equities as economic cycle ages

New York: US fund managers increased recommendations for bond holdings in their model global portfolio to a five-month high in October on expectations the current economic cycle is nearing its end, a Reuters poll showed. The monthly survey of 13 US-based …
