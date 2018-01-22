US Gov Shutdown – US Dollar To Yen Exchange Rate Flat, US Equities At All-Time-Best

Markets Shrug Off the Shutdown, but Without a Swift Solution, Risks Remain US equities are trading at all time highs and the US dollar is flat – clearly the government shutdown is not a big deal, yet. Markets are complacent as there is still hope of a …
