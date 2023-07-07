A weaker-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls report eased fears about the Federal Reserve leaning more hawkish on monetary policy tightening and underpinned a climb in European equities traded in the US as American depositary receipts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US Jobs Data Supports European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts - July 7, 2023
- Technology Sector Supports Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Friday - July 7, 2023
- Lincoln Equities, H.I.G to Develop 380,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Hopewell, New Jersey - July 7, 2023