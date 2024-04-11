Indian equities have been marching higher and higher amid strong investor faith in the Indian economy. In the previous session, Nifty ended at a new closing high of 22,753.8, up 0.49 per cent, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities mostly fall on hot US inflation before ECB - April 11, 2024
- US March inflation surpasses estimates; Will Indian equities open in the red tomorrow? - April 11, 2024
- Momentum Remains Top Equities Factor Performer In 2024 - April 11, 2024