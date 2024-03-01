US stock market: The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 47.37 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 38,996.39, the S&P 500 (.SPX), gained 26.51 points, or 0.52 per cent, to a record closing high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US stock market: Equities gain on in-line US inflation, Treasury yields dip - February 29, 2024
- Equities gain on in-line US inflation, Treasury yields dip - February 29, 2024
- Global equities gain on in-line US inflation, treasury yields dip - February 29, 2024