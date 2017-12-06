Asian stocks fell broadly, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index both pulling 2 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite are coming off their longest losing streak since August. Investors also kept an eye on Washington as they awaited …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US stocks open lower as European and Asian equities fall - December 6, 2017
- Stocks open lower as European and Asian equities fall - December 6, 2017
- China equities sell-off targets this year’s highest flyers - December 6, 2017