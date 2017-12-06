US stocks open lower as global equities fall

New York, Dec 7 (IANS) US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as market sentiment was dented by a global woe in equities. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 15.77 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 24,164.87. The S&P 500 decreased …
