The decade of 2013-22 belonged to US equities (S&P500) followed by Indian equities (Nifty50) and Developed Markets (MSCI DM). US equities (S&P500) have given staggering returns of 15% CAGR for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- DIIs’ clout in domestic equities continued to increase in Dec amid sustained inflow - January 9, 2023
- ‘My equities are my life insurance’ - January 9, 2023
- US stocks outperform Indian equities by nearly 310 basis points CAGR over the last 10 years - January 9, 2023