Value buy lifts equities; healthcare, IT stocks rise

Value buying along with positive global cues pushed India’s key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — higher on Monday. However, both the indices had a gap down opening from their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Onyx Equities to roll out 2 Ridgewood rental projects - December 27, 2021
- Overseas investment in debt outpaces equities in 2021 - December 27, 2021
- How keeping faith in equities in 2021 helped the Goels - December 27, 2021