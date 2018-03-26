Mumbai, March 26 : Value buying buoyed the key Indian equity indices during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday, even as caution prevailed on the prospects of escalating trade wars between major world economies. According to market observers, healthy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Value buying buoys equities; banks, auto stocks up - March 26, 2018
- Equities sell-off resumes in early Asia trade - March 26, 2018
- Sensex, Nifty turn gloomy as Asian equities hover in red on US-China trade war jitters - March 26, 2018