Value stocks were lagging growth equities on Wednesday, in a choppy trading session as investors assessed fresh U.S. inflation data for April.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Value stocks lag growth equities after U.S. CPI inflation report - May 10, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether prices fall; Asian equities, U.S. stock futures drop ahead of key inflation data - May 10, 2023
- SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Closes $25 Million Acquisition of Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc., AI-Enabled Wealth Management Technology Platform - May 10, 2023