Value stocks have trounced growth equities in this year’s bear market as the Federal Reserve aggressively hiked interest rates to combat soaring inflation in the U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Value stocks trounce growth equities in 2022 by historically wide margin - December 30, 2022
- Weak Investors Sentiment Weighs on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities - December 30, 2022
- US Stock Losses Weigh on American Depositary Receipts of Asian Equities - December 30, 2022