The comparison between the earnings yield and a corporate bond yield has its roots in the equity risk premium, where the premium is commonly measured by subtracting the government bond yield from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Valuing bank equities versus bank bonds - September 28, 2023
- Christopher Joye: Forget equities, bonds will outperform over the next 2-3 years - September 28, 2023
- Private equities, Venture Capitals cash in on market rally - September 28, 2023