Vanguard Chief Global Economist Joe Davis is forecasting that global and emerging market equities will outperform U.S. equities by at about 2% over the next decade. Davis said in a note to investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Vanguard Sees Global Equities Trouncing U.S. Stocks Over Next Decade - February 24, 2023
- Indian Equities Extend Losses to Sixth Day Due to Fears Over Aggresive Rate Increases - February 24, 2023
- Investors Are Dumping Equities and Cash Amid Fears of Hawkish Fed, BofA Says - February 24, 2023