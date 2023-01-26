Vanguard has released its January 2023 investment and economic forecasts, and there are some interesting projections that all investors should consider. The forecast predicts faster economic growth in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Vanguard Sees Non-U.S. Equities, Emerging Market Bonds as Top Sectors in 2023 - January 26, 2023
- Northern Trust Pension Universe Data: Canadian Pension Plans Returned Positive Results for Q4 2022 as Global Equities Gained Momentum - January 26, 2023
- European Equities Move Lower, Led by Beverage, Pharma Stocks - January 26, 2023