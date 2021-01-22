Victoria Fernandez warns there may be pullback in US equities

Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark global investments chief market strategist, says uncertainty on whether the $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan may pass in Congress may create some consolidation and pullback …
