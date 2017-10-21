View from London: Mood about Equities Lifts Global Bond Market

Forex is more a side-show with British pound hit on retail sales, Swedish krona on jobs, NZ dollar on the coalition. That leaves the euro to battle with the yen for safe-haven status as an alternative to the USD, writes Bob Savage, CEO of Track Research …
