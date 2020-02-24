Equities were sharply lower in Asian and early European trade today with US stock index futures off as much as 2% on fears that the coronavirus is now turning into a global pandemic as the infection …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Virus Risk – Equities Sink Like a Stone but FX Unfazed - February 24, 2020
- Italian stocks slump nearly 6% as European equities crumble on spreading coronavirus - February 24, 2020
- Equities fall across the globe as the coronavirus outbreak spreads, as gold benefits - February 24, 2020