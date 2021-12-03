“Going forward, we expect returns from equities, over the medium-to-long term, to be in line with overall economic growth. Further, corporate earnings growth is likely to track nominal GDP growth from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Volatility should be used to advantage by increasing allocation to equities: Gopal Agrawal, HDFC AMC - December 2, 2021
- AUD/USD little changed despite rising US equities - December 2, 2021
- European Equities: Service Sector PMIs and U.S Nonfarm Payrolls in Focus - December 2, 2021