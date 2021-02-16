Voltas share price today: Kotak Institutional Equities maintains Sell rating, raise target to Rs 785

Voltas reported a better than expected performance. Overall revenues grew 32.5% yoy driven by the UCP segment (up 40% yoy) due to robust festive demand and pre-stocking in anticipation of price hikes.
