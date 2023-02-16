Equity markets continue to be supported by strong economic data from the US. This time it was the turn of retail sales to add to a strong labor market. Yields have ticked higher as a result, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Wake Up Wall Street: Equities remain supported despite higher yields as readings look strong - February 16, 2023
- Equities rise after the gains on Wall St. aussie bond yields drop after softer data - February 16, 2023
- Markets trade firm in early trade on positive global equities, foreign fund inflows - February 15, 2023