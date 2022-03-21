Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Can equities hold onto recent gains?

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 21: Equity markets closed out the week in impressive fashion on Friday as stocks again rallied. The bullish Fed and prospects for peace in Ukraine all …
