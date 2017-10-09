Walker Crips adopts ethical screen on UK equities

Walker Crips Group has adopted an environmental, social and governance (ESG) screen to its UK equity holdings. As part of the move Walker Crips partnered with data provider IdealRatings for the latter to deliver ESG scoring on companies it invests in …
