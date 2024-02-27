The release of January’s personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE)- the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – on Thursday could dampen the recent enthusiasm should the data indicate price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Soaring Japanese equities offer investors cozy distance from troubled China - February 26, 2024
- Wall Street: Equities close slightly lower as focus shifts to data - February 26, 2024
- US equities close slightly lower as focus shifts to data - February 26, 2024