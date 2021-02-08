Wall Street’s fear index slides as equities set new record highs

The S&P 500, Wall Street’s benchmark index, clocked a new lifetime high of 3894.56 on Friday. The renewed risk-on is bad news for haven currencies such as the US dollar and the Japanese yen.
