Mike Contopoulos, director of fixed income at Richard Bernstein Advisors, and Lisa Erickson, co-head of the public markets group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, join ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the Fed’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- We remain positive on equities following Fed decision, says U.S. Bank’s Erickson - December 16, 2021
- Man GLG taps J Safra Sarasin AM for equities team - December 16, 2021
- Equities bounce despite Fed’s hawkish turn - December 16, 2021