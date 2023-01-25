Indian benchmarks settled in red zone on Wednesday, dragged mainly by financial and IT stocks. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty managed to erase some losses but still ended on a negative note amid weak …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Weak Financial, IT Stocks Drag Indian Equities to End Lower on Wednesday - January 25, 2023
- European Equities Ahead At Open - January 25, 2023
- 3 top stocks from the best-performing equities manager on Livewire over the past 5 years - January 24, 2023