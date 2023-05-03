Indian indices snapped their winning run on Wednesday amid negative global cues. Investor worries over a potential rate hike by US Federal Reserve weighed down on the both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Weak Global Cues Weigh Down Indian Equities on Wednesday - May 3, 2023
- Has Europe Picked Up The Equities Baton From The U.S.? - May 3, 2023
- European Equities Open Higher Before Fed - May 3, 2023