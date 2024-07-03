The overwhelming majority of UK wealth managers and financial planners view UK equities as “extremely cheap” and expect an increase in allocation from investors over the next three years, research by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Wealth managers expect inflows surge into ‘extremely cheap’ UK equities - July 3, 2024
- Powell sends US equities to fresh highs, Tesla jumps [Video] - July 3, 2024
- European Equities Rise At Open With Elections In Focus - July 3, 2024