U.S. stocks finished mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading despite a promising new vaccine for covid-19 and relatively strong private payroll data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 77.91 points …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Wednesday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Mixed Despite Pfizer’s Promising Virus Vaccine, Strong Private Payroll Data - July 1, 2020
- European Equities Close Higher at the End of a Volatile Session - July 1, 2020
- European Equities: Eurozone and U.S Stats and COVID-19 Figures in the Spotlight - July 1, 2020