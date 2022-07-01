Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Bearish first half for equities, bonds, crypto, so where is safety?

S&P 500 (SPY) registers near perfect 20% fall for first half of year. It was one of the worst first halves for equities in 50 years. Earnings season starts in mid-July, and it may get ugly. Finally, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)