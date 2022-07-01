S&P 500 (SPY) registers near perfect 20% fall for first half of year. It was one of the worst first halves for equities in 50 years. Earnings season starts in mid-July, and it may get ugly. Finally, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Bearish first half for equities, bonds, crypto, so where is safety? - July 1, 2022
- Mining equities suffer in second quarter but exposure to the sector is still worthwhile for investors, reckons Noble Capital Markets - July 1, 2022
- First Republic upgraded to Outperform at Atlantic Equities on stable NIM - July 1, 2022