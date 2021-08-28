Weekly Crude Oil Review: Firm Global Equities Boost Sentiments

WTI Crude oil futures moved up near $69 per barrel on supportive global equities and a drop in US crude oil inventories. Crude inventories dropped for a third straight week, the Energy Information …
