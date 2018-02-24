This past week’s price action from indices to FX to commodities was a notable transition from the extreme volatility earlier in the month. Can markets simply revert to the extreme complacency cultivated over the past years or has the recent jolt of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Weekly Trading Forecast: Can Equities and FX Majors Hold Range? - February 24, 2018
- Conoil, Courteville lead N25bn equities decline - February 24, 2018
- U.S. Equities Weekly Update: Investors Await Confirmation - February 24, 2018