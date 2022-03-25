As the equities market winds down for the week, RT Briscoe, FTN Cocoa Processors and Niger insurance are topping the gainers chart. Rotimi Fakayejo a Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa to review …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- What catalysts will drive equities in Q2? - March 25, 2022
- Want to Invest in Stocks? Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Equities - March 25, 2022
- EMERGING MARKETS-EM equities skid 1% on China slump, Moscow shares retreat - March 25, 2022