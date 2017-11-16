Rob Joyce, White House cybersecurity coordinator, has said the federal government should work to ensure the transparency of the Vulnerabilities Equities Process in order for U.S. citizens to have confidence in VEP’s integrity. Joyce wrote in a blog …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- White House Cyber Chief Rob Joyce Calls for Transparency of Vulnerabilities Equities Process - November 16, 2017
- Steady recovery across equities - November 16, 2017
- Cinnober Financial Technology : TRADECHO’S SMART REPORT ROUTER NOW CONNECTED TO THE CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES APA - November 16, 2017