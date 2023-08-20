According to data with the depositories, FPIs put in a net sum of Rs 8,394 crore in the Indian equities from August 1-18. However, in the first week of August, FPIs had pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Whopping 8,400 Crore FPI in August! Indian Equities Witnesses MASSIVE Investment – Here’s Why - August 20, 2023
- Equities looking at only rosy view - August 20, 2023
- FPIs Inject Rs 8,400 Crore In Equities Amid Global Uncertainty, China Concerns - August 20, 2023