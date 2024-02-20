The stellar rally in Indian equities that’s made them an investor favorite has run into headwinds that go beyond elevated valuations. Earnings misses, the attractiveness of rival markets amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why are investors souring on Indian equities? - February 20, 2024
- US, Europe Futures Dip as Asian Equities Retreat: Markets Wrap - February 20, 2024
- Investors lose N1.8trn as equities market opens week bearish - February 20, 2024