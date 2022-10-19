China’s economy is in recession. The nation’s zero COVID-19 policy and property market woes have led to a collapse in growth. China’s authorities no longer even pretend they can achieve their 5.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Why China’s biggest uncertainties provide opportunities for its equities - October 19, 2022
- Equities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings - October 19, 2022
- US equities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post