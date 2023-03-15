Chris Prunty, principal and portfolio manager for QVG Capital, has never seen less interest in equities. And as it stands, the gap between large and small-cap indices performance is as wide as it’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why growth equities are the new contrarian picks: QVG Capital - March 15, 2023
- Equities market declines further due to profit-taking - March 15, 2023
- Renewed Banking Sector Selloff Drives US Equities Lower - March 15, 2023