See the comparison with 1979. “Gas prices” refers to gasoline for cars, by the way. This is a dreadfully misleading table. In the late 1970s, we had more of a manufacturing economy that was just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why is stagflation bad for equities and bonds alike - October 27, 2021
- Inflation Angst Is a Key Reason to Own Equities, Barclays Says - October 27, 2021
- A Purpose-Driven Model That Addresses Health Equities - October 27, 2021