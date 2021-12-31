While Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) withdrew money in bulk from Indian equity markets in 2021, domestic mutual funds (MFs) remained net-buyers and bought equities worth Rs 27,629.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities rise in early trade; General Insurance top gainer - December 31, 2021
- Will retail investors pour money into equities in a post-COVID world? - December 31, 2021
- Why MFs invested less in equities in 2021 - December 31, 2021