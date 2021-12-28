Despite still holding 67.8% of the crypto market, bitcoin declined in December from 70.6% of total share. Meanwhile, polkadot and cardona are both up 25% over the past seven sessions, while infinity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why You Should Invest in Crypto Equities in 2022 - December 27, 2021
- Value buy lifts equities; healthcare, IT stocks rise (Roundup) - December 27, 2021
- European Equities Getting Too Cheap to Ignore - December 27, 2021